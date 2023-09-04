GB Minister warns elements to desist from disrupting peace

GILGIT: GB Minister for Home Shams Lone on Monday said that at present there was peace all over Gilgit-Baltistan region and warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation, ARY News reported.

Flanked by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Iman Shan, the home minister told a press conference the peaceful atmosphere of the region had been disturbed due to some extent due to the speeches of religious scholars of respective sects.

“The state wants all the issues to be resolved through understanding and efforts in this regard are being made at all levels,” he added.

The minister said they had invited some leading scholars of both sides from other parts of Pakistan to sit with the local Ulema and they were hopeful an amicable solution of the problem would be found.

Shams Lone requested the religious scholars to preach the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of peace, brotherhood and unity from the pulpit.

“Peace can only be maintained if we respect each other’s beliefs and faiths, which will ultimately help realize the dream of development in the region come true,” he added.

The minister also appealed to all the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to play their positive role in the current situation and not to fall prey to the enemy’s propaganda.

He said the Indian media had made a sinister attempt to misrepresent the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan though not a single shot was fired anywhere in the region. “We strongly condemn the India propaganda.”