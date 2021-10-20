GB students visit Army Firing Range: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Students and faculty members of the University of Baltistan and other educational institutes of Gilgit Baltistan spent a day with Army at Field Firing Range in District Ghanche, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During the visit, students witnessed the firepower demonstration and also fired small arms. They were also shown various weapons and equipment.

The students praised the state of morale and professional competence of officers and soldiers.

Earlier in the month of March, this year, over 500 students spent a day with Bahawalpur Corps and witnessed ongoing military drills in the Cholistan Desert, named Zarb e Hadeed.

According to the ISPR, the visit of the students was aimed at providing them with the information on military’s professional duties and capabilities.

During a day, spent with the armed forces, the children witnessed different drills of the military besides also embarking on tanks, APCs and examining weaponry and war equipment.

“The students also witnessed drills from the Air Force fighter pilots and use of multi-barrel rocket launcher,” the army’s media wing.

