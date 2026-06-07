GBA-12 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-12 Shigar are being reported as vote counting continues.

From eight polling stations, PPP candidate Imran Nadeem is leading with 1,281 votes, while PML-N candidate Tahir Shigri is in second position with 702 votes.

In updated combined results from 15 polling stations, PPP’s Imran Nadeem has further strengthened his lead with 2,268 votes. PML-N’s Tahir Shigri remains in second place with 1,067 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as vote counting is still underway across the constituency, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.