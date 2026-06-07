GBA-16 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-16 Diamer-II are being reported as vote counting continues.

At the Thore Khot Bat polling station, independent candidate Syed Imam Malik secured 151 votes, leading the count. Istehkam Party Pakistan candidate Atiqullah followed with 141 votes. PPP candidate Attaullah received 74 votes, while PML-N candidate Engineer Muhammad Anwar secured 69 votes.

At the Khinar Hechi Women Polling Station, Syed Imam Malik again led with 84 votes. Atiqullah of Istehkam Party Pakistan received 71 votes, followed by PML-N’s Engineer Muhammad Anwar with 58 votes. PPP candidate Attaullah secured 46 votes.

Meanwhile, at the Roni Primary School polling station, Istehkam Party Pakistan’s Atiqullah emerged on top with 195 votes. PPP candidate Attaullah came second with 143 votes, PML-N’s Engineer Muhammad Anwar secured 123 votes, and independent candidate Syed Imam Malik received 69 votes.

These results remain unofficial and are subject to confirmation from the Election Commission as counting continues across the constituency.