GBA-19 Unofficial Election Results 2026

The unofficial and unconfirmed results of the GB Elections 2026 continue to pour in.

According to complete unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Jalal Shah has won the GB-19 Ghizer-I constituency after securing 9,613 votes.

Independent candidate Nawaz Naji finished in second place with 8,210 votes, according to unofficial results.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zafar Muhammad Shad Makhail secured 6,545 votes, placing third in the contest.

Unofficial and preliminary results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on 24 seats on Sunday showed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious in seven constituencies as counting of votes continued.

According to the unofficial results received from 17 of the 24 constituencies so far, PPP has secured nine seats, while independent candidates have won six seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) have secured one seat each.