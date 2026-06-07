GBA-2 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-2 (Gilgit-II) are being reported as vote counting continues.

At the Mehnaaz Fatima Montessori School polling station, PML-N candidate Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman secured 170 votes, leading the count. PPP candidate Jameel Ahmed received 96 votes.

At the Padi Bangla RMS polling station, PPP’s Jameel Ahmed stood first with 75 votes, while Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party candidate Fattahullah secured 59 votes.

At the Bagh Middle School polling station, PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman once again led with 235 votes, followed by PTI candidate Atiq Pirzada with 11 votes.

Meanwhile, combined unofficial results from seven polling stations show PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman in the lead with 858 votes. PPP candidate Jameel Ahmed is in second place with 383 votes, while IPP’s Fattahullah Khan stands third with 83 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as vote counting continues across GBA-2, with final results yet to be confirmed by the Election Commission.