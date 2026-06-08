Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abdul Jahan has won the GB-20 constituency in Ghize seat, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

Abdul Jehan won the seat with 6,917 votes. However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Nazir Ahmed secured 6,758 votes, placing second in the contest.

Election authorities have yet to announce the final official results.

Earlier, polling ended for the general elections on 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly on time, marking the conclusion of a closely contested electoral battle in the region, as unofficial results are now coming in.

Voting commenced in the morning and continued uninterrupted until 5 pm.

More than 400 candidates are in the running, with 403 contenders competing for the 24 assembly seats.

A keen contest is expected among several political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), alongside other political groups and independent candidates.

GB Elections 2026 live updates: Polling ended, unofficial results coming in