GBA-22 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-22 (Ghanche) are being reported as vote counting continues.

From 30 polling stations, PML-N candidate Ibrahim Sanai is leading with 6,900 votes, while PPP candidate Ashiq Hussain is in second position with 4,120 votes.

In updated results from 30 out of 58 polling stations, PML-N’s Ibrahim Sanai continues to maintain his lead with 6,900 votes, followed by PPP’s Ashiq Hussain with 4,120 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as vote counting is still underway across the constituency, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.