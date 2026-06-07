GBA-23 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-23 (Ghanche-II) are being reported as vote counting continues.

From 27 polling stations, independent candidate Anwar Ali is leading with 8,237 votes, while independent candidate Haji Abdul Hamid is in second place with 1,507 votes.

In updated results from 27 out of 50 polling stations, Anwar Ali continues to maintain a strong lead with 8,237 votes, followed by Haji Abdul Hamid with 1,507 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as vote counting is still underway across the constituency, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.