GBA-24 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from multiple polling stations in GBA-24 (Ghanche-III) are being reported as vote counting continues.

From 40 polling stations, independent candidate Dr Asad Shafiq is leading with 4,683 votes, while PPP candidate Engineer Muhammad Ismail is in second position with 2,826 votes.

In updated results from 40 out of 46 polling stations, Dr Asad Shafiq continues to maintain his lead with 4,683 votes, followed by Engineer Muhammad Ismail of the PPP with 2,826 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as vote counting is still underway in the constituency, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.