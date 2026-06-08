GBA-3 Unofficial Election Results 2026

According to complete unofficial and preliminary results from all polling stations in GB-3 Gilgit-III, independent candidate Sohail Abbas has secured victory.

Sohail Abbas received 7,853 votes, placing first in the unofficial count.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Aftab Haider finished second with 7,434 votes, according to unofficial results.

The results remain unofficial and are subject to confirmation by the relevant election authorities.

Unofficial and preliminary results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on 24 seats on Sunday showed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious in seven constituencies as counting of votes continued.

According to the unofficial results received from 17 of the 24 constituencies so far, PPP has secured nine seats, while independent candidates have won six seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) have secured one seat each.