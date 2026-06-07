GBA-8 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from 37 out of 70 polling stations of GBA-8 Skardu-II are being reported as vote counting continues.

According to unofficial and unverified results, PPP candidate Syed Muhammad Ali Shah is leading with 6,190 votes. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) candidate Kazim Mesam is in second place with 5,978 votes.

PML-N candidate Imtiaz Haider stands third with 1,583 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as counting is still underway across the constituency, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.