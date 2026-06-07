GBA-9 Unofficial Election Results 2026

Unofficial results from 33 out of 54 polling stations of GBA-9 Skardu-III are being reported as vote counting continues.

According to unofficial and unverified results, PPP candidate Fida Nashad is leading with 1,998 votes. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party candidate Wazir Muhammad Saleem is in second place with 1,129 votes.

These results remain unofficial and partial, as counting is still underway across the remaining polling stations, with final confirmation expected from the Election Commission.