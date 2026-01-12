GBP to USD: Sterling rallies vs US Dollar

Sterling (GBP) rallied against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, alongside the euro and the Swiss franc, after the Trump administration threatened Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a criminal indictment.

The greenback fell sharply as the unprecedented move raised concerns about the U.S. dollar’s safe-haven status.

The pound rose 0.43% to $1.3460 , recovering after hitting $1.3392 earlier in the session, a fresh three-week low.

Analysts argued that a reduction in UK fiscal and political risks has supported the British currency since finance minister Rachel Reeves presented the budget in November.

The euro was roughly unchanged at 86.78 pence . The single currency marked its fourth consecutive weekly decline last week. However, it has picked up against the pound since hitting 86.44 pence last Tuesday, its lowest since mid-September.

“Narrowing yield differentials between the UK and euro zone should continue to encourage a weaker pound against the euro, lifting the single currency closer to the 0.90 level in 2026,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research global markets EMEA at MUFG.

“The relationship has broken down recently as the euro/sterling has corrected lower after the Autumn Statement, but we are not convinced this will be sustained,” he added, referring to the UK annual budget in November.

Barclays turned neutral on the pound in the near term as the risk premium has almost fully unwound, it said in its weekly strategy report on Friday.

Euro/sterling was fairly close to rate differential-consistent levels, the bank argued.

Investors are now looking for clearer signals on the UK economy, with gross domestic product data due on

Thursday and jobs figures next week, both seen as key to gauging the Bank of England’s policy path.

Analysts also cited political developments and a possible UK leadership contest, which could raise concerns about a potential shift to the left, creating renewed unease over fiscal risks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would stay the course when recently asked if there were any circumstances in which he could stand down if a poor showing in local elections in May prompts a challenge to his leadership.