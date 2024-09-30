GCC calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, reaffirming its unwavering support for the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the importance of avoiding military escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border, protecting civilians, exercising restraint.

He also called for refraining from engaging in regional conflicts to prevent the expansion of the dispute in the region.

The GCC secretary general reiterated the position outlined in the ministerial statement, stressing the implementation of the Security Council resolution.

The resolution urged Israel to respect Lebanese borders and extension of the Lebanese government’s authority to exercise control over its territories, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement.

“This is essential for Lebanon to fully exercise its sovereignty, ensuring that no weapons exist without the approval of the Lebanese government and that no authority exists other than its own. The statement also stressed the importance of expediting the presidential elections and implementing necessary economic reforms for the Lebanese government to fulfill its responsibilities towards its citizens,” Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said.

The GCC is a regional, economic, and political organisation comprising six middle eastern countries—Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.