GCC faces $32 billion tourism loss amid Iran tensions

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Albudaiwi, warned that military escalation in the region could lead to a sharp decline in tourism across GCC member states, according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

The GCC — comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — recorded over 72 million tourists in 2024, generating nearly $120 billion in revenue, according to data from the Gulf Statistical Center.

However, Albudaiwi cautioned that the current situation could result in a decline of 8 million to 19 million tourists, with estimated revenue losses ranging between $13 billion and $32 billion.

He made these remarks during an extraordinary virtual meeting of the GCC Tourism Ministers, chaired by Fatima Al Sairafi.

In his opening speech, Albudaiwi stated that this extraordinary meeting is being held at a critical juncture, as the GCC countries are targeted by a blatant Iranian aggression.

“The escalating challenges facing our countries are no longer a passing circumstance, but rather a true test of our ability to protect our achievements and ensure the continued efficiency and stability of our vital sectors. This escalation necessitates that we all move from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and proactive response, given that the tourism sector in the GCC countries is a fundamental pillar for achieving economic sustainability,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb affirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Gulf unity and the integration of regional efforts.

He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for GCC countries in several related areas, including logistical coordination and air connectivity, saying that this contributes to regional stability and the continued flow of visitors and travelers.