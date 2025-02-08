Green Corporate Livestock Initiative drives agricultural transformation in Pakistan under SIFC

The Green Corporate Livestock Initiative (GCLI), under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is leading transformative efforts in Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors. By prioritizing the modernization of farming practices, GCLI is tackling pressing issues such as food security and reducing reliance on imports.

A significant achievement has been the adoption of advanced technologies in livestock breeding. Cutting-edge In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) labs and genetic enhancement programs have ushered in a new era of livestock breeding, significantly improving productivity and quality.

In another landmark move, Pakistan has launched its first Marine and Inland Aquaculture Policy, which provides a detailed roadmap for the growth of the aquaculture and fisheries industries. This policy is designed to increase domestic seafood production and create sustainable opportunities in fisheries.

GCLI is also instrumental in bridging the divide between traditional and modern farming methods, equipping livestock farmers with advanced techniques and expertise. By combining scientific innovations with traditional practices, the initiative is promoting long-term growth and sustainability in the sector.

Through these progressive measures, GCLI is paving the way for a more self-sufficient and economically robust future for Pakistan’s agriculture.

About SIFC

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a high-level body in Pakistan designed to streamline and accelerate investment processes, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, livestock, mining, energy, and information technology. Established to attract both domestic and foreign investments, SIFC aims to create a more business-friendly environment by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring policy coherence across government departments. Its primary goal is to drive economic growth by focusing on priority sectors and improving Pakistan’s ease of doing business ranking globally.

SIFC operates as a one-window platform to simplify investment procedures, fostering collaboration between the government and private sector. It is led by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and includes key federal and provincial ministers, as well as military representatives, ensuring coordinated efforts and swift decision-making. By addressing regulatory bottlenecks and promoting public-private partnerships, SIFC seeks to unlock the potential of underutilized resources and ensure the effective implementation of policies and projects.

The council plays a pivotal role in reviving Pakistan’s economy by attracting investments, creating jobs, and enhancing productivity in vital sectors. Its initiatives align with broader national goals of achieving sustainable development, reducing import dependency, and boosting exports. Through its forward-thinking approach, SIFC aims to position Pakistan as an attractive destination for investors while driving long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency.