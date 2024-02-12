GDA rejects elections results, vacates seats in protest

KARACHI: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara rejected the results of the General Elections 2024 and announced vacate two Sindh Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

The GDA chief presided over a meeting after its defeat in the recently concluded General Elections. Other leaders of the GDA were also present in the meeting called to discuss ‘rigging’ in the ‘anti-state’ elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Pirpagara said that the entire Sindh has been awarded to Asif Ali Zardari. “If all seats of the province were to be awarded to Zardari why were you declared us the winner of two seats,” he asked.

Pir Pagara said that his party would stage a peaceful protest against the elections results and announced a sit-in on February 16 at Hyderabad Bypass.

Pir Pagara said these results emerged even after the ‘worst’ Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh.

“I was advised by a friend to abolish GDA and make an alliance with Zardari to get seats in return,” Pir Pagara said and added that he refused the offer.

The PTI Chief said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is not his ‘relative’ but he saluted the youth who came out and voted for him.