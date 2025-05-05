How will Gemini chatbot change the way kids interact with AI?

Google is set to permit children under the age of 13 to access its Gemini chatbot from next week via the Family Link service..

According to a report by The New York Times, this move will apply to youngsters who have parent-managed Google accounts via the Family Link service.

Family Link is a tool that enables parents to control their children’s access to various Google services. Through this platform, parents can now opt to allow their children to interact with the Gemini chatbot.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed that specific safety features and restrictions have been built into Gemini to cater for younger users.

Notably, the company has also stated that data generated by children using the Gemini chatbot will not be used to train its artificial intelligence models.

The decision comes amid increasing competition in the AI sector, where tech companies are striving to attract younger audiences.

The Gemini chatbot, which is Google’s flagship conversational AI, is part of that wider push to establish early user engagement in a rapidly evolving market.

However, the move has sparked concern among experts and organisations. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently urged governments to introduce regulations on generative AI in educational settings.

These recommendations include enforcing age restrictions and ensuring robust data protection and privacy measures for minors.

Although the Gemini chatbot includes tailored safeguards, critics argue that AI systems still carry risks, especially for younger users who may struggle to interpret or critically assess responses.

As Google expands the availability of Gemini, debates around child safety, digital literacy, and responsible AI development are expected to intensify.

The expansion of Gemini chatbot access marks a significant moment in the intersection of technology and childhood education, but also highlights the urgent need for global standards on how AI tools interact with children.