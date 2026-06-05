Google has officially introduced Gemini Go, bringing its powerful artificial intelligence to budget-friendly Android (Go Edition) smartphones with at least 2GB of RAM.

Because 2GB of RAM has been the baseline requirement since the release of Android 13 (Go Edition), a large number of existing budget devices already meet the criteria for the AI upgrade.

The tech giant describes the new tool as a simplified version of Gemini created to help users stay connected and accomplish tasks, even on devices with lower storage and processing power. The AI will completely replace the legacy Google Assistant Go and can be accessed directly via the Google Search app.

To start a conversation with the AI, users simply press and hold the Home or power buttons on their compatible devices.

Once activated, Gemini Go can make calls, send texts, check drive times, find restaurants and EV chargers, set alarms, create calendar events, and play media. Furthermore, users can upload documents, photos, and other files to give the AI more context for specific prompts and chats.

The rollout for Gemini Go is happening gradually. As with most major software updates, it will take time to reach all regions, meaning users with compatible devices should see the update arrive over the coming weeks.