Gemini Intelligence RAM requirements exclude some Google and Samsung foldables

Google’s new Gemini Intelligence platform is rapidly becoming a major topic in the Android community. After being showcased at this week’s Android Show, the feature is already linked to several upcoming premium foldables and flagship phones. However, not all high-end Android devices will be able to run it. Surprisingly, some of Google and Samsung’s latest foldables might also be excluded.

According to Google’s criteria, Gemini Intelligence isn’t just a simple software update for older devices. The company appears to be building it around more stringent hardware requirements and long-term software support. To qualify, a device must have a flagship-level chipset, at least 12GB of RAM, support for AI Core, and Gemini Nano v3 or newer. This immediately rules out several current-generation phones.

Google’s standards go beyond raw performance. Devices must also promise at least 5 Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches, with quality standards related to system stability and crash rates.

While many flagship phones already have extended software support, the real hurdle seems to be the requirement for the Gemini Nano version. Reports indicate that devices like the Pixel 9 series and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 are still using Gemini Nano v2, so they don’t currently qualify for Gemini Intelligence.

The feature set is expected to grow considerably across 2026 Android flagships, including the Pixel 10 series and the Oppo Find X9 lineup, which are likely designed with these AI requirements in mind from the outset.

However, the situation remains somewhat unclear. Google’s documentation mentions support for the Gemini Nano Prompt API, but doesn’t directly confirm whether older devices are permanently excluded. There’s still a chance some phones might gain compatibility later through future Android updates or backend changes.

One notable detail is Google’s requirement of at least 12GB of RAM for Gemini Intelligence. That’s a significant demand, especially since leaks suggest the base Pixel 11 may only have 8GB of RAM. If those leaks are accurate, the new AI requirements might not tell the full story.

It would be unusual for Google to heavily promote advanced on-device AI features while reducing memory capacity on its flagship phones. For now, Google states that Gemini Intelligence will debut on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices later this year.