Gemini Live adds memory feature for conversational mode

Google has quietly enhanced Gemini Live by introducing memory access in its conversational mode. This update allows Gemini to remember details from previous conversations when responding to new questions, rather than starting from scratch each time.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Google support page details how Gemini Live can now retain information from past chats and draw on user data associated with its applications.

As a result, Gemini Live can remember specifics shared in earlier sessions, such as dietary restrictions or important family dates, making it unnecessary for users to repeat themselves.

Currently, the feature is rolling out in English in the United States, with no information from Google about a broader release or support for additional languages.

While memory has been part of Gemini’s standard chat experience for over a year, Gemini Live previously operated without it. This created an inconsistency based on whether a user typed or spoke to the assistant. The latest update resolves this gap, although one inconsistency remains.

9to5Google noted that the Personal Intelligence settings page on Android still lists memory as “coming soon,” even though the feature is already available to some users. This suggests a staggered rollout, meaning you might not see the feature on your device just yet.

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Memory is a feature users often notice only when it’s absent. Gemini Live had been without it long after competitors, like ChatGPT’s voice mode, had already implemented similar functionality.

Closing this gap enhances everyday usefulness, more so than flashier updates tend to.

If this rollout follows the same pattern as memory’s introduction in standard Gemini, we can expect broader language support and wider availability in the coming months.