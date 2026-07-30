Gemini voice controls now available on Mac via Function key

Google now allows Mac users to activate Gemini’s voice controls by pressing the Function key. This shortcut opens Gemini’s dictation mode, which transcribes speech directly at the cursor, removes filler words like “ums” and “ahs,” and inserts polished text into the current document or field.

In addition to its default behavior, Gemini’s screen-aware reasoning mode enables it to analyze on-screen content before handling more complex tasks, like converting highlighted notes into an executive summary and inserting the rewritten text directly into the document.

This expanded voice control enhances the native Gemini app that Google launched for Mac in April 2026. The app included a keyboard shortcut to activate the assistant and incorporated permission-based tools for analyzing on-screen content.

None of the core functionality is entirely novel, as Apple’s built-in Dictation already transforms speech into text across Mac apps and text fields. However, it does not include the AI editing layer that Gemini now offers for the same interaction.

Apple provides comparable editing features via Apple Intelligence Writing Tools, which can proofread, rewrite, and summarise text in supported apps. However, Gemini’s key difference lies in integrating dictation, editing, and screen awareness into a single voice shortcut.

That single-shortcut approach also reflects a feature Apple has yet to launch, as Google’s screen-aware mode closely resembles the on-screen awareness Apple is developing for Siri AI. This will enable Apple’s assistant to interpret visible content and leverage that context to answer questions or execute actions.

The two assistants differ afterward: Gemini’s early Mac version mainly rewrites and inserts text in the active window, whereas Siri AI connects on-screen content to personal context and actions across more supported apps.

That split leaves some questions unanswered, since Google has made screen awareness optional, so users can decide whether Gemini accesses what appears on the display. However, the company has not detailed which macOS permissions the feature requires or whether it works in every app and text field.

Despite unresolved questions, Google is actively launching the new voice feature worldwide in English for Gemini app users on macOS. The company intends to introduce additional languages later in 2026 but has not yet provided a detailed schedule.