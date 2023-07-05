Gen Asim Munir showed proof of Bushra Bibi’s corruption to PTI chief: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that General Asim Munir had shown proof of Bushra Bibi’s corruption to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the previous government, ARY News reported.

Aleem Khan, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, said that the PTI chief’s personality had completely changed after becoming prime minister in 2018. He clarified that IPP will not accept those people who are involved in May 9 riots.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He alleged, “Faiz Hameed was also included in the ‘corrupt group of five’. PTI chief, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Khan were also included the ‘group of five’. Faiz Hameed was thinking that he would be appointed as the next army chief. I don’t know whether former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was willing to make Faiz Hameed the next army chief or not.”

READ: IPP’s Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from cabinet



“For important meetings, the PTI chief usually used Jahangir Tareen or mine vehicles. PTI chairman was thinking that the army chief General Asim Munir is just like Faiz Hameed [former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI)].”

Khan said that General Asim Munir had met the PTI chairman as the DG ISI and presented proof of Bushra Bibi’s corruption before him which included documents and audio conversations. PTI chief had said at that time that the DG ISI [Asim Munir] was crossing his boundaries.”

Aleem Khan claimed that General Asim Munir had asked the PTI chief that he is not his personal servant and working for the national interests.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The IPP president claimed that Azam Khan had appointed his blue-eyed officer in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) who used to report directly to him which he used to forward to the PTI chief.

Regarding May 9 incidents, Aleem Khan said that the courts should look into the matter of whether the PTI chief was involved in the riots or not. “Pervez Khattak might know something as he was part of PTI during the May 9 riots. If Pervez Khattak is accusing the PTI chief of involvement in the May 9 incidents then he would have some information about it.”

Commenting on the Punjab chief ministership, Aleem Khan was of the view that Usman Buzdar did not deserve the position. “I was a candidate of the chief ministership, therefore, a notice was sent to me through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further claimed that Aun Chaudhry and Noman Langrial will tender their resignations in a few days and Chaudhry Sarwar might be part of IPP in the coming days.

Aleem Khan clarified that IPP has no connection with the incumbent government and they will contest polls against them. He blamed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PTI chief for destroying the whole nation during their tenures.

He also announced that IPP will not make any alliance or seat adjustment with the present government for the upcoming general elections and Jahangir Tareen will be the candidate for the prime minister’s slot.