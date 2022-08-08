Gen Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates discussed Pakistan’s commitment to polio eradication, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, Mr Gates appreciated Pakistan’s Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns, particularly through involvement of community leaders .

COAS appreciated Bill Gates and his foundation’s efforts towards this noble cause and assured him of continued full cooperation for polio-free Pakistan.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the authorities concerned to provide additional manpower and resources to polio teams.

He directed to provide additional manpower and resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio campaigns.

The Army Chief also visited National Emergency Operation Centre where he was apprised of the latest polio campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced.

