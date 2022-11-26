FBR widens probe into COAS Bajwa family tax record leak

LAHORE: The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources said that FBR will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner in connection with the leaked tax record details of Gen Bajwa and his family.

These three officers will also be removed from their posts as they are equally responsible for the leakage of these tax details, sources added.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer, sources said.

Furthermore, two deputy commissioners of the land revenue department and 15 FBR officers have been investigated in the leaked in connection with the leaked tax record.

The forensic report reveals that the entire plan was hatched from the laptop and mobile phones of these officers, sources added. Two deputy commissioners Atif and Zahoor Ahmed are also arrested by the FBR investigation team.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa filed his tax returns a month before the due date.

Dr Hamid Atiq, a member of the FBR, said a total of Rs393 million in tax was collected from the Pakistan army.

He said the military is the most active institution in terms of filing tax returns, adding that the trend of submission of tax returns is high in the institution.

