Gender-biased man kills one-year-old daughter in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking incident, a merciless father beat a one-year-old daughter to death after his wife gave birth to a third daughter in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

In the pre-Islamic ignorance time, daughters were buried alive, but even today there are ignorant people in our society who consider daughters as a burden and brutally kill them.

According to details, the man first quarreled with his wife after the birth of his third daughter in Gujranwala, Punjab, and then killed his one-year-old daughter Noor Fatima by smashing her on the ground.

The police have arrested the accused. In this regard, the police say that the investigation of the accused is ongoing.

In a separate incident, earlier this year, a man from Punjab’s Gujranwala on Sunday set his wife on fire for not giving birth to a son.

In yet another gruesome incident of femicide that took place in Kot Shekhu area of Gujranwala, a man named Ateeq burnt his wife for giving birth to three daughters instead of a son.

According to the details, the man’s sister-in-law also assisted him in committing the heinous act. Ateeq, after murdering his wife, fled the scene with his three daughters, the police told.

