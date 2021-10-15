Gender gap reduced to 10 per cent during 100 days: NADRA chairman

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik said on Friday that the gender gap has reduced to 10 per cent from 14 per cent during the last 100 days, ARY News reported.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Day for Rural Women 2021, Tariq Malik said major changes have been brought to the NADRA policy. He said that the woman is now allowed to link their names with their husband or father after marriage.

He said that the gender gap has reduced to 10 per cent from 14 per cent during 100 days. He added that a special department was established for carrying out the registration process of women. Malik urged women to get their national identity cards.

Tariq Malik said that NADRA registration of 5,000 women has been completed in Jacobabad. He also paid tribute to the female social workers following the registrations. The NADRA chairman said that the institution is completing the registration of the minority community on a priority basis.

He further said that corruption will not be tolerated in NADRA. He detailed that 262 employees have been charged and 107 workers were terminated from the institution following the corruption charges.

The chairman also recommended citizens register their children with NADRA. He added that in case registering children aged above 20 years, the institution will have to investigate different aspects.

He announced to make special arrangements at NADRA centres for differently-abled people. He clarified that the issuance of the first computerised national identity card (CNIC) is free-of-cost and citizens must register the complaints if someone is charging a fee for it.

