Genelia D’Souza opens up about people’s comments before her marriage

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored celebrity couples. They met on the set of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam, fell in love and married more than a decade later. They are parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan.

When Genelia D’Souza star was going to tie the knot with Riteish Deshmukh, people told the actor her career would end following the nuptials. The celebrity, whose career was at its high, took a break from the showbiz industry. The reason was she prioritized family life over her profession.

The 35-year-old actor and producer, who once appeared in a commerical with former Indian cricketer and skipper Virat Kohli, spoke about her hiatus with an Indian news agency Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)



“Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family,” the actor said. “I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break.

“I wanted to give my family priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore.”

The actor ignored the remarks and stuck to her decision.

“I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors,” she added.

The actor would return to the industry after a decade. She will be seen in the Marathi flick Ved. Her husband Riteish Deshmukh will make her directorial debut in it. Moreover, they will work on the Mister Mummy film together.

