General Asim Munir to take charge as COAS tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: An eminent ceremony to welcome new chief of the army staff will take place tomorrow at the General Headquarters (GHQ), in which General Asim Munir will take charge as COAS, ARY News reported.

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29 after completing his six-year stint as the COAS.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had named the then Lt. Gen Asim Munir on November 24, to take charge of the world’s sixth-largest army, with a formal handover from General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The outgoing COAS General Bajwa will hand over his stick to the new COAS, who will be the 17th chief of the army staff.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also hold farewell meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday).

Who is General Asim Munir?

General Asim Munir- who headed both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)- joined Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

Asim Munir Shah commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of Military Intelligence in the year 2017.

In the year 2018, Asim Munir was appointed as Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was succeeded by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

He was then posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala. When he was picked for, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Gen Asim Munir is a Hafiz-e-Quran and is the first army chief who has headed both the MI and ISI in the past.

