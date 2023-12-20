General election 2024: ECP starts receiving nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The political candidates across the country on Wednesday embarked on the first day of submitting their nomination papers for the upcoming general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, both National and Provincial Assembly candidates are engaging with their respective Returning Officers (ROs) to submit their nomination papers.

As part of the election schedule, the candidates will be able to submit nomination papers within a three-day timeline.

The form for the contestants of the general election consists of 11 pages, while the process of obtaining papers from women and minority candidates has already been started a day before.

However, after the submission of the nomination, the preliminary list of the candidates will be released on December 23.

Election Schedule

The ECP has formally announced the General Elections 2024 date after a consensus was reached between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold General Elections on February 8, 2024, after a key consultative meeting held between President Dr Arif Alvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Formal notifications have been issued by both the ECP headquarters and the President’s House.

The notification read that a CEC-led delegation met the president today and a unanimous decision was taken to organise general polls on February 8, 2024.

The commission would apprise the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the election date tomorrow.

‘How consensus reached?’

Sources told ARY News that both sides had initially failed to reach a consensus on the election date.

Prior to the formal announcement, in a letter, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja formally suggested President Alvi to hold the General Elections 2024 on February 11.

After the President-CEC meeting, a consultative session was held under the chair of the Chief Election Commissioner. Alongside ECP members and DG Law, the meeting was also attended by the legal team.

Later, the meeting was also joined by Attorney General Mansoor Usman, said sources, adding that the attorney general came with the president’s prescribed election date to the ECP headquarters.