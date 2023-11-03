General election: FBR appoints officers for candidates’ scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Friday appointed five officers for the scrutiny of the candidates taking part in the general election, ARY News reported.

According to the details, FBR appointed five officers to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the scrutiny of electoral candidates.

The five-member FBR team will assist ECP in conducting the scrutiny of the tax and assets of the candidates contesting in the upcoming general election.

Yesterday, the ECP announced to hold General Elections on February 8, 2024, after a key consultative meeting held between President Dr Arif Alvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Formal notifications have been issued by both the ECP headquarters and the President’s House.

The notification read that a CEC-led delegation met the president today and a unanimous decision was taken to organise general polls on February 8, 2024.

The commission would apprise the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the election date tomorrow.

‘How consensus reached?’

Sources told ARY News that both sides had initially failed to reach a consensus on the election date.

Prior to the formal announcement, in a letter, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja formally suggested President Alvi to hold the General Elections 2024 on February 11.

After the President-CEC meeting, a consultative session was held under the chair of the Chief Election Commissioner. Alongside ECP members and DG Law, the meeting was also attended by the legal team.

Later, the meeting was also joined by Attorney General Mansoor Usman, said sources, adding that the attorney general came with the president’s prescribed election date to the ECP headquarters.