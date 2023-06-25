General election likely in October, November: Ahsan Iqbal

SHAKARGARH: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the general elections will be held in October or November, ARY News reported.

Speaking here PML-N leader urged people to cast vote to the PML-N in the next elections.

“A conspiracy was hatched to disqualify Nawaz Sharif in year 2017,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan, all characters of the conspiracy being exposed one by one,” he said. “Presently we have to depend over the IMF,” commenting on the economic situation of the country.

He said no single political party have solution for the country’s problems. “We will form a coalition government, even if we will win the mandate in election by 2/3 majority,” he added.