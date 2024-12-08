FAFEN releases report on general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has released its analysis of voter participation in the 2024 general elections, shedding light on significant trends and changes compared to previous elections, ARY News reported

According to the report, a total of 61.28 million voters cast their ballots, resulting in a voter turnout of 48%, which marked a decline from the 52% turnout recorded in 2018. Despite this drop, the overall number of registered voters increased substantially, with an addition of 22.5 million voters over the six-year period.

A noteworthy trend was the rise in female voter registration, which outpaced male voter registration for the first time. FAFEN reported that 12.5 million more women were registered compared to men for the 2024 general elections.

This development also contributed to a narrowing gap in turnout rates between genders, reducing the difference from 10% in 2018 to 9% in 2024.

The report also highlighted disparities in urban and rural voting patterns. Rural areas exhibited a higher voter turnout of 50%, significantly outpacing urban regions, where turnout stood at 43.8%.

FAFEN’s findings underscore shifting voter demographics and engagement levels, providing key insights for policymakers and electoral bodies to improve future election participation.

Click here to download the full report

Read More: FAFEN calls for political dialogue on constitutional reforms

In October 2024, FAFEN has urged political parties to engage in transparent and comprehensive negotiations on proposed constitutional reforms in Pakistan.

Addressing critical weaknesses in the current constitution, FAFEN emphasised the need for wide-ranging amendments to strengthen the legislative, electoral, and local government systems,

FAFEN highlighted that the ongoing political instability in Pakistan stems from constitutional deficiencies and urged immediate reforms to empower Parliament as the ultimate protector of public interests.

The organization called for amendments focused on enhancing parliamentary authority, ensuring that Parliament plays a central role in safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

FAFEN’s proposal also stresses the need for public scrutiny in the appointment of constitutional officeholders, and recommends empowering the Election Commission to oversee elections for all such offices.

Additionally, they proposed that future reforms address key issues of representation in the electoral system, calling for the Election Commission to have the authority to manage elections in the Senate to prevent conflicts like the one in 2021.

FAFEN also called on political parties to put aside personal and communal differences and prioritize the larger national interest, emphasizing that a strong, independent Parliament is essential for safeguarding democracy and citizens’ rights.

The organization reiterated the importance of consensus-building on these reforms to ensure political stability and good governance in Pakistan.