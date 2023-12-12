General elections: ECP to start training of DROs, ROs today

ISLAMABAD: The extensive training for the newly appointed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to facilitate the oversight of the 2024 general elections, would commence on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The Election Commission has finalized the training preparations. Senior Election Commission officers will conduct training sessions for district returning officers and returning officers, covering election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

An ECP spokesperson stated that preparations have been completed for a one-day training session on December 16, 2023, for 142 District Returning Officers in all four provincial headquarters.

Related: ECP approves appointment of ROs, DROs for general elections 2024

This comprises 40 from Punjab, 36 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36 from Balochistan, and 30 from Sindh. Similarly, 859 returning officers (ROs) will receive a two-day election training at their respective divisional levels from December 13 to 15.

This includes 441 returning officers from Punjab, 160 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 191 from Sindh, and 67 from Balochistan.