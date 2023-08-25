General elections likely in February 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024, ARY News reported on Friday quoting ECP sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023.

“The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started consulting major political parties on upcoming general elections in the country.

Read: General elections: ECP constitutes high-powered oversight panel

The electoral watchdog has decided to consult leaders of major political parties to decide a roadmap for the upcoming elections in the country.

According to the letter, matters related to delimitation of constituencies, updation of electoral rolls, conduct of general election and election schedule will come under discussion during meetings.

Earlier, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja decided ‘against’ meeting the president and wrote a letter to him.

The letter stated the ECP respects President Arif Alvi, but there is no need for consultation on the election date as per the Election Amendment Act.

The president can announce the election date when the assembly is dissolved by the presidency, however, ECP is autonomous in announcing the date, the letter read.

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of the general elections.