General elections: Solangi assures impartial treatment to all parties

KARACHI: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has directed state media organizations to provide a level playing field to all registered political parties in the upcoming general elections.

During his visit to Radio Broadcasting House Karachi, he assured an impartial treatment to all political groups during campaigning.

The Caretaker Minister said the government is trying to cater to the broadcasting needs of public through digital technology, Digital Radio Mondiale will be introduced soon in the country.

Murtaza Solangi vowed to resolve all the problems of the Radio Pakistan employees.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, last week, announced that general elections will be held

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to hold general elections in the last week of January 2024.

According to sources, the PPP said that the announcement of elections in Pakistan will end uncertainty.

Pakistan Peoples Party has repeatedly urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the general election within 90 days and announce the date and schedule immediately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.