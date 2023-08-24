General elections to be held as per ECP’s timeline: caretaker set-up

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the government would hold the general election in accordance with the timeline of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The election will be conducted on the date which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce,” the minister said while talking to the media.

“We stand by the Election Commission’s stance, as we do not have any intention to take its powers back,” the minister maintained.

In accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution, he said the caretaker government would provide all-out support to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

The ECP was bound to carry out a delimitation exercise under Article 51, he said, adding the election watchdog had already issued a plan in that regard. He said it was clearly stated in the Constitution that the country would be run by the elected representatives of the masses.

Solangi said the caretaker finance minister would present an economic recovery plan in a few days. He said the elected government would have the economy in better form as the caretaker government committed to economic progress and prosperity.

The statement came after the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja decided ‘against’ meeting President Alvi on his invitation to discuss the general election date

ECP sources told ARY News that the decision was reportedly taken during a meeting of the ECP to discuss the legal and constitutional options in line with the president’s letter.

According to the briefing of the legal team, the CEC was advised not to ‘consult’ President Alvi on the election date as after the Election Amendment Act, there is no need for such consultation.

After the briefing, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja decided ‘against’ meeting the president and wrote a letter to him.

The letter stated the ECP respects President Arif Alvi, but there is no need for consultation on the election date as per the Election Amendment Act.

The president can announce the election date when the assembly is dissolved by the presidency, however, ECP is autonomous in announcing the date, the letter read.

It maybe noted that President Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of general elections.