‘General Hospital’ star Tristan Rogers dies at 79

Australian actor Tristan Rogers, who played the legacy character Robert Scorpio on ABC’s soap opera ‘General Hospital’, has died, aged 79.

As reported by foreign media, veteran actor Tristan Rogers died on Friday, August 15, less than a month after the ‘General Hospital’ mainstay made a special appearance on the long-running serial, confirmed his manager, Meryl Soodak.

“He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing,” said the celebrity manager. “He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family.”

For the unversed, Rogers, who had started appearing on ‘General Hospital’ in 1980, was diagnosed with lung cancer last month.

Reacting to his tragic death, the show’s executive producer Frank Valentini said, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing.”

“Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio),” Valentini added. “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Notably, Rogers is survived by his wife of 30 years, Teresa Parkerson, and their two children, Sara Jane and Cale.