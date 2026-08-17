Gennaro Gattuso starts Lazio reign with Italian Cup exit

Former Italian star Gennaro Gattuso kicked off his reign as Lazio coach in a miserable fashion on Sunday as last season’s finalists exited the Italian Cup with a 2-0 home defeat by second-tier Mantova.

The 48-year-old took charge of Lazio in July, four months after leaving his post as Italy coach after the national team missed out on a third consecutive World Cup.

As an AC Milan player between 1999 and 2012, Gattuso won two Serie A titles and two Champions League trophies, but he has yet to reach similar heights as a coach.

The 2006 World Cup winner has also managed Fiorentina, Valencia, Napoli and Marseille.

Lazio were the only one of the 12 Serie A clubs competing in the last 64 of the tournament to be knocked out.

Seven-time Italian Cup winners, Lazio lost last season’s final to Inter Milan in May.