Genomic study of suspected Omicron case requires two weeks: minister

KARACHI: Sindh’s Health Minister on Thursday said that the genomic study of a suspected case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, will require upto two weeks.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has stated that the study of suspected Omicron variant case has been underway and its results could come in a time span of upto two weeks.

“The symptoms of the female patient was pointing out a likely case of Omicron variant,” the minister said. “Omicron rapidly spreads with a lesser ratio of deaths,” health minister Pechuho said.

“No more deaths reported from Omicron in South Africa, the country of the origin of the coronavirus variant,” provincial minister said.

“Vaccination is the best solution to avoid infection of any variant of the virus,” she said.

“Female patient of suspected Omicron virus infection, was unvaccinated,” minister said.

The minister advised people to get a booster dose if they have been already vaccinated.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) earlier said that no case of Omicron, has been confirmed in Pakistan as yet.

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant diagnosed in a female patient, the NIH clarified, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

Earlier today, the Sindh Health Department said that a female patient with a travel history has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant at a private hospital in Karachi.

It said officials are trying to find out her travel history and contacts. The woman has been discharged from hospital and is isolating at her home.

