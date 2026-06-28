Geo News transmission suspended for 15 days

KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the licence of Geo News for 15 days with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by PEMRA’s Authority Committee, the regulator took notice of a programme aired by Geo News during its special transmission for Muharram 10 on June 26, 2026.

PEMRA said the programme contained religious visualisation which, given the religious, cultural and social sensitivities surrounding the subject, constituted a serious regulatory concern.

The authority stated that the broadcast was, prima facie, liable to hurt the religious sentiments of viewers, undermine religious harmony, offend commonly accepted standards of responsibility and due care, and create a risk of disturbing public peace, tranquillity and law and order.

The order said the licensee, including its In-House Monitoring Committee, was required to exercise heightened editorial judgment, caution and control while airing religious content.

According to PEMRA, the broadcast was inconsistent with the obligations of a licensee under Section 20(b), (c), (d) and (f) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, read with Rule 15(1) of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18(1)(c) and (g) of the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations, 2012, and Clauses 3(1)(a) and (d), 4(10), 5, 10(1) and 17 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015. The authority also said the matter was inconsistent with its directive issued on June 15, 2026, regarding the observance of the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Exercising powers under Section 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance, the Authority Committee ordered the suspension of Geo News’ licence for 15 days with immediate effect.

The regulator directed that the channel’s transmission remain suspended on satellite and across all distribution networks and platforms during the suspension period, while instructing all concerned distribution service licensees and operators to ensure immediate compliance.