George and Amal Clooney have evacuated their home in southeastern France as fast-moving wildfires continue to sweep across parts of southern Europe, threatening communities in France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The couple – who live in the town of Brignoles in France’s Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region with their 9-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella – confirmed their evacuation through a letter addressed to Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond. A representative for George Clooney confirmed the letter.

“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” the letter read.

Despite leaving the area, the Clooneys pledged their continued support for the local community.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things: first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe, and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole,” they wrote. “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

The evacuation comes as wildfires continue to spread across southern Europe, fuelled by extreme heat and dry conditions.

According to the Associated Press, the fires burning in France have grown to cover an area estimated to be four times the size of Paris. CNN reported that around 224,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde region, while another 3,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.