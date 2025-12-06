George, Charlotte and Louis light up mum Kate Middleton’s Carol Service

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a festive return to the spotlight to support their beloved mum, Kate Middleton.

On Friday, December 5, the Princess of Wales hosted her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey and her kids made sure to lit up the event with their presence.

The young royals arrived at the service with father Prince William as Kate was at the event early to greet guests, performers and volunteers before the service began.

Upon her husband and kids’ arrival, the future queen went out to greet them. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis added links of red paper to a “connection tree outside,” each having written their name on their link before heading into Westminster Abbey.

The Wales’ family coordinated in deep greens and navy blues, with George’s tie perfectly matching Kate’s forest green coat dress. The 12-year-old heir of the British throne and his little 7-year-old little brother twined with their dad in suits, while Charlotte rocked a navy dress.

Inside the service, the three children joined the congregation in holding lit candles during a song performance.

The joyous occasion marked George, Charlotte and Louis’ first joint public outing since June at Trooping the Colour.