George Clooney ‘concerned’ about his marriage with Amal

Hollywood star George Clooney is reportedly ‘concerned’ about his marriage with lawyer-wife Amal Alamuddin since the two have been distanced from each other as he gears up for his Broadway debut.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by a foreign publication, ‘insecure’ George Clooney is concerned about his marriage with his wife Amal Alamuddin, as he dedicates himself to his upcoming Broadway debut – a stage adaptation of his Oscar-nominated film ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ – while the latter stays occupied with her work at the Oxford University, and has relocated to the UK with their two kids.

Speaking to the publication, a source close to the couple shared that the actor is struggling with this long-distance relationship. “He’s been concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move,” the insider said. “He was a bit red-faced that he couldn’t last even a month without her, but now he’s more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run.”

Notably, Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, 63, and his second wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 47, who have been married for over a decade, share 7-year-old twins, a daughter, Ella, and a son named Alexander.

Reportedly, Clooney even urged his wife to relocate to the US with their kids. “This wasn’t what they agreed on. Amal’s got so much work on right now, and most of it is in Europe. She was missing him, but she’s not happy about having to move around him,” the person revealed.

“George can sense her disappointment. They’ve gone through rocky patches before, and he’s always convinced her not to divorce him. He’s just hoping this time will be no different,” the source concluded.

Also Read: George Clooney – Estimated net worth and rise to fame and fortune