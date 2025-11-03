George Clooney passes rare comment about his family

Veteran filmmaker and actor George Clooney is fully enjoying life with his family, comprising wife Amal Clooney and twin kids Alexander and Ella.

However, George Clooney, who rarely passes comment about his family, has recently been interviewed by The Express. He stated, “I get up in the morning, and I’m happy to go to work; I have a beautiful family that I go home to, and we have a very lucky life.” And if you don’t celebrate it, something is wrong.

Moreover, the 64-year-old megastar in a similar interview, additionally touched on the role in Jay Kelly, his upcoming Netflix movie, comparing it to his own personal life.

Continuing, “I don’t really relate to this character because I don’t have anything like the regrets this guy has. I have a very different life than he does. All the people that I’ve worked with, they still work with me. And you know, my kids like me.”

“I mean, they’re eight. They could change. But at this point, they still like me,” the star further adds. “I don’t find any reason to complain about anything about being famous, and I don’t find anything I have to complain about,” the filmmaker said.

It’s worth it to note down for the fans that Jay Kelly will be released on November 14, followed by Netflix on December 5.