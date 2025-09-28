George Clooney triggers health worries after cancelling various events

Hollywood American actor, director, producer, and activist Known for his charm, humanitarian work, and political activism, co-founder of the Casamigos tequila brand, George Clooney, has generated new health concerns after abruptly canceling several engagements at the Venice Film Festival.

The 64-year-old Hollywood actor and filmmaker, according to Radar Online, has sparked worries about his health, feeling sick and missing various programs at the Venice Film Festival.

In this regard, a source reported to the outlet that a sinus infection is preventing the George Clooney from promoting his new film, Jay Kelly, indicating it is not just sniffles but a serious issue.

An insider disclosed, “George Clooney has so much going on he rarely gets a night off. That schedule might have been doable at 45, but he’s not a young man anymore. He’s got to learn to take his foot off the pedal, no matter how hard that is for someone like him to do.”

“Otherwise, you start getting sick, and that could lead to serious problems with a bit of bad luck,” the source added.

However, the site contacted other experts, who claimed that diseases such as a sinus infection are clearly a sign that the body requires rest to heal.

Read More: ‘Jay Kelly’ sees George Clooney typecast as Hollywood star

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, an expert on aging, stated, “It’s a message you reject at your risk. At his age, you must give yourself a break or risk developing a terrible sickness.”

According to the insider, Clooney’s routine has become more hectic recently, as he has been preparing and subsequently appearing in the Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

Following the Broadway show, he was busy promoting his upcoming feature, Jay Kelly, which will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025, and on Netflix on December 5.

“I don’t know how he does it. But it’s cost him a lot, physically, emotionally, and mentally,” the source continued.