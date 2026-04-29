George Clooney's Loyalty Puts Him at Odds with Angelina Jolie

Rumors of a feud between Angelina Jolie and George Clooney have been circulating, with claims that the tension stems from their humanitarian work and personal relationships.

Sources suggest Amal Clooney, George’s wife, felt Jolie was being “crazy” during her divorce from Brad Pitt, leading to tension between the two women.

The alleged feud reportedly started when Jolie skipped George and Amal’s wedding in 2014, citing personal reasons.

Insiders claim Jolie has been envious of Amal’s rising star in humanitarian circles, while others suggest Amal has been critical of Jolie’s parenting style.

George Clooney’s friendship with Brad Pitt has apparently created tension between him and Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s ex-wife. Sources claim Clooney’s loyalty to Pitt, who’s still embroiled in a legal battle with Jolie over their French winery, has led to a rift between him and Jolie.

An insider revealed, “George remains incredibly loyal to Brad and always will be. His relationship with Angie was severed as soon as she dumped Brad.” The source added that Jolie’s future is likely tied to France, where she’s currently based.

The alleged strain between Clooney and Jolie comes amid ongoing disputes between Pitt and Jolie, with their business and personal lives still entangled.

Despite these claims, there’s no concrete evidence to support the feud rumors. George Clooney has publicly supported Brad Pitt during his divorce from Jolie, but it’s unclear if this has damaged his relationship with Jolie.