Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. Known as “Big George,” he was one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, winning the world title twice and securing an Olympic gold medal in 1968.

His remarkable career, powerful punches, and later success outside the ring made him an unforgettable figure.

George Foreman’s family confirmed his passing on 21 March 2025 through Instagram, stating that he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

The statement described him as a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and a man of strong faith.

They also highlighted his contributions as a preacher, a humanitarian, and a respected sportsman. His family requested privacy as they honoured his incredible life and legacy.

George Foreman first rose to fame when he won the gold medal in the 1968 Olympics. He later became the heavyweight world champion in 1973 by defeating Joe Frazier.

However, in 1974, he famously lost the title to Muhammad Ali in the historic “Rumble in the Jungle.”

That fight, held in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), saw Ali using his “rope-a-dope” strategy to tire out the younger and stronger Foreman before knocking him out in the eighth round.

Following his defeat, George Foreman took a break from boxing and later became a preacher. In 1977, he retired from the sport but made an incredible comeback a decade later to raise funds for a youth centre.

Despite being older and heavier, the boxing legend went on to win 24 consecutive fights before facing Evander Holyfield in 1991.

Then, in 1994, at the age of 45, he made history by knocking out Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight title, becoming the oldest champion in boxing history.

Outside the ring, George Foreman became a household name through his successful business ventures. He gained worldwide recognition for endorsing the George Foreman Grill, a product that became extremely popular.

Born in Texas on 10 January 1949, George Foreman had a tough childhood and was involved in street fights before finding direction through a government program that introduced him to boxing.

George Foreman was married five times and had ten children, including five sons, all named George.