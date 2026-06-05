Love Island 2026 barely had time to heat up before one of its first bombshells detonated — by walking out. George Knight, the 28-year-old professional footballer from Winchester, has quit the villa after just one day in the spotlight, leaving Islanders and viewers reeling.

The Shortest Stay in Villa History?

George arrived during the June 1 launch show as the very first male bombshell of Series 13, entering alongside Yasmin Hadlow. But before fans could even learn his surname, he was gone. ITV confirmed Wednesday that he had already left the Majorcan villa for “private reasons,” with his exit set to air later this week.

A Love Island spokesman said: “For private reasons, George has left the Love Island villa”. A source added that “duty of care for the Islanders is paramount so at this stage any further comment will come from George. Bosses and viewers alike had been loving his contribution”.

While he’ll still feature in Thursday night’s episode, filmed before his departure, viewers will not see his actual exit play out on screen.

24 Hours of Chaos, Then Gone

George’s brief villa stint was anything but quiet. He and Yasmin were handed a brutal secret mission by host Maya Jama before even meeting the other Islanders: within 24 hours, they had to dump one boy and one girl “for any reason whatsoever”.

On Tuesday’s episode, the pair revealed their choices at the fire pit: George picked Samraj Toor to leave, hoping to pursue Mica Harris, while Yasmin sent Ellie Chadwick home to explore things with Aidan Murphy. In a twist, Ellie and Samraj weren’t truly eliminated — they were taken to a second villa after receiving a text that it’s “not over yet”.

Before his exit, George managed to get to know both Robyn Langton and Mica. He whisked Liverpudlian Robyn to the terrace for a kiss just moments after a flirty chat with Mica. When Robyn later asked him about dumping Samraj, George said it was “personal gain, don’t take it personally”.

“Bosses Had Been Loving His Contribution”

Described as a midfielder who’s “naturally competitive,” George told ITV before entering that he doesn’t seek drama but “if there’s something in my way, I want to put my best foot forward”. He said his type is “tanned brunettes, quite minimalist looking, not much make-up, dresses really well, funny, charismatic”.

His sudden departure has sparked a wave of reaction online. “Omg George has quit,” one X user wrote, while another posted: “Our thoughts are with him”.

What Happens Next?

George’s exit leaves Yasmin as the only bombshell from launch night and creates an immediate gap in the villa’s male lineup. Producers have already fast-tracked Luca Smith — brother of singer Jorja Smith — as a replacement bombshell to fill the void.

Love Island 2026 launched June 1 with Maya Jama hosting and Iain Stirling narrating, and is expected to run for eight weeks. George becomes the third Islander out so far, after Ellie and Samraj’s faux-dumping.

For now, the real reason behind his exit remains private. As ITV reiterated, duty of care comes first, and any further statement will come directly from George.